Amarillo VA Health Care System reaches COVID-19 vaccine milestone, administers 10,000th dose

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System administered its 10,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center today, VA officials announced.

All 10,000 doses, VA officials told us, were administered to veterans, VA employees, and approved caregivers participating in the VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.

“This milestone was made possible through the efforts of our community partners and the Veterans who supported the successful introduction of these vaccines in our fight against the COVID-19,” said Rodney Gonzalez, M.D., Amarillo VA Health Care System director. “Our work will not end until we have provided COVID-19 vaccines to every Veteran who desires to be vaccinated.”

The Amarillo VA Health Care System has inoculated recipients with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine since December 2020, and recently added the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine to its stock. The VA said in clinical trials, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine displayed more than 85% efficacy in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 infection occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.

VA officials said COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the Amarillo VA Health Care System free of charge and any veteran enrolled in VA health care is eligible for vaccination regardless of priority group.

Veterans who would like to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, can call 806-355-9703, and press option 2, or walk into the weekly Saturday clinic from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.