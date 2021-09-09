Amarillo VA Health Care System raises awareness of mental health resources

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the month of September, officials from the Amarillo VA Health Care System are raising awareness of its mental health resources available for Veterans in conjunction with Suicide Prevention Month.

According to a news release, the Amarillo VA Health Care System is encouraging both Veterans and Veteran supporters to reach out in various ways. This includes:

Calling or texting a friend or fellow Veteran to talk about what they’re going through;

Tapping into VA tools to get help when going through life’s challenges;

Veterans can call 806-355-9703 or walk into the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center 24/7 to schedule an immediate appointment;

Veterans, as well as their families and caregivers, can also use the MyVA411 platform, where individuals can call 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) to access information on VA benefits and services;

Supporters are asked to reach out, offer support and encourage the Veterans they know to ask for help when they need it.

The release said the VA also has resources to help Veterans transitioning from the military or going through a difficult time in life through the VA Solid Start program. The program connects Veterans with qualified representatives who call three times during a Veteran’s first year of separation to walk through benefits available. Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness can also receive support through the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans.