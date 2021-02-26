Amarillo VA Health Care System opens COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic to veterans of all ages

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System announced it has opened Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans of all ages and is hosting a special walk-in clinic tomorrow from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

The walk-in clinic is located in the back of the main hospital, and it can be easily found by following the COVID-19 vaccination clinic signs located towards the back of the campus. The VA said the only qualification needed is a veteran must be enrolled in the Amarillo VA Health Care System.

“It is the Amarillo VA Health Care System’s top priority in 2021 to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to any enrolled Veteran who wants one,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Amarillo VA Health Care System Director. “We now have an adequate supply of vaccine, where we can make this goal a reality. I would encourage any Veteran who has been wondering if it is his or her turn to get a vaccine, that yes, it is your turn to get this important and potentially lifesaving vaccine.”

The VA said veterans of all ages can schedule a future date for a COVID-19 vaccination by calling 806-355-9703, and press option 2.