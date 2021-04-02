Amarillo VA Health Care System expands vaccinations for all Veterans, caregivers and spouses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System is expanding its offering of COVID-19 vaccinations effective Monday, April 5, of both Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), to all Veterans, their caregivers, spouses, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES Act.

“We are excited to offer this expansion of services, which will support our Veterans by strengthening their support network as well with this important vaccination. I encourage those Veterans, spouses and caregivers previously not authorized to receive this vaccine from the VA to contact us now if they want to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Amarillo VA Health Care System director.

The VA said as of April 2, VA has administered more than 180,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses and about 72,000 Veterans across Texas are now fully vaccinated. The Amarillo VA has administered more than 11,000 vaccinations to Veterans, approved caregivers, CHAMPVA beneficiaries, and VA employees.

To be vaccinated through VA, an eligible Veteran is defined as anyone who served in the U.S. military. An eligible spouse includes marriage, same-sex, and common-law marriages. This includes a widow or widower of a Veteran. If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine. An eligible caregiver is any family member or friend who provides care to the Veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing, or with tasks like shopping or transportation said the VA.

Those eligible under the SAVE LIVES Act may contact the Amarillo VA Health Care System at 806-355-9703, and press option 2 to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be available while vaccine supplies last.

The VA said you can sign-up here and the VA will will contact you for scheduling and with regular updates about VA’s vaccine rollout process. All vaccinations are provided free of charge.

For the latest updates, follow the Amarillo VA’s Facebook page @VAAmarillo. For additional information, please contact Esmeralda Silvestre at 806-356-9703 ext. 7112 or via email at esmeralda.silvestre@va.gov.