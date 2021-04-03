Amarillo VA Health Care System expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans, eligible caregivers, spouses, CHAMPVA beneficiaries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System reports it is expanding its COVID-19 vaccinations effective Monday, April 5. The VA is offering both Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine to all veterans, their caregivers, spouses and CHAMPVA beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES Act.

“We are excited to offer this expansion of services, which will support our Veterans by strengthening their support network as well with this important vaccination,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Amarillo VA Health Care System Director. “I encourage those Veterans, spouses and caregivers previously not authorized to receive this vaccine from the VA to contact us now if they want to be vaccinated.”

VA Health System officials said as of April 2, the VA has administered more than 180,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, and about 72,000 veterans statewide are now fully vaccinated.

VA officials noted that to be vaccinated through the VA, an eligible veteran is defined as anyone who served in the U.S. military. An eligible spouse includes marriage, same-sex, and common-law marriages. Widows and widowers of a veteran are included as well.

An eligible caregiver, VA officials said, is defined as any family member or friend who provides care to a veteran. Caregivers may help with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing, or with everyday tasks like shopping or transportation.

For more information, including how to sign up, go to www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/. To set up an appointment, contact the Amarillo VA Health Care System at 806-355-9703 and press option 2. All vaccinations are provided free of charge.