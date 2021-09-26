Amarillo VA Health Care System changing its visitation policy

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

Amarillo VA

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System is changing its visitation policy starting Monday, September 27.

VA officials tell us the changes will be as follows:

Inpatient Units:

  • One visitor at a time
  • Must use Main Lobby
  • Visitation Hours 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • No one under 18 years of age

Emergency Room:

  • One visitor at a time in the exam room (Non-Covid patients)
  • Visitors will not be permitted to stay in the waiting room

Outpatient Services:

  • Encouraged to attend unaccompanied
  • Care provider may escort the patient
  • One escort for day surgery and Endo

Veterans with any questions to call 806-355-9703 and press option 2. VA officials said they will continue to evaluate the policy as conditions change.

