Amarillo VA Health Care System changing its visitation policy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System is changing its visitation policy starting Monday, September 27.
VA officials tell us the changes will be as follows:
Inpatient Units:
- One visitor at a time
- Must use Main Lobby
- Visitation Hours 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- No one under 18 years of age
Emergency Room:
- One visitor at a time in the exam room (Non-Covid patients)
- Visitors will not be permitted to stay in the waiting room
Outpatient Services:
- Encouraged to attend unaccompanied
- Care provider may escort the patient
- One escort for day surgery and Endo
Veterans with any questions to call 806-355-9703 and press option 2. VA officials said they will continue to evaluate the policy as conditions change.