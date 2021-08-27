Amarillo VA Health Care System changes visitation policy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System is changing its visitation policy, beginning Monday, August 30.

The VA said it is asking patients to refrain from bringing visitors to their clinics, except for a caregiver, defined as person who is there for the safety and communication needs of a Veteran. Caregivers may accompany the Veteran in an outpatient setting only.

Veterans with appointments for day surgery or an endoscopy procedure will still need to

have an escort arrive with the patient to provide safe transportation home after the

procedure, and will have to wait in the waiting area until the patient is discharged said the VA.

The VA continues saying the only other exception is compassionate cases, which are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

According to the VA, the visitation policy changes were made due to the high transmission rate of COVID-19 and to protect Veterans and staff from unnecessary transmission of the COVID19 Virus. Veterans who would like to consider switching to a virtual or telephone appointment, can contact their provider team at 806-355-9703 and press option 2.