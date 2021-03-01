Amarillo VA continues efforts to vaccinate Veterans of all ages across Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Department of Veterans Affairs said the Amarillo VA Health Care System will host a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 3 at the VFW Post at 2815 W. 7th St. in Clovis, New Mexico.

The VA said, to participate in this clinic, they ask that Veterans call 806-355-9703, and press option 2, to reserve their time.

According to the VA, enrolled veterans in all age groups, CHAMP VA beneficiaries, and those registered in the VA Caregiver Program are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The VA said Veterans may schedule their Moderna COVID-19 vaccination in Amarillo any day this week including Saturday by calling 806-355-9703 and pressing option 2.