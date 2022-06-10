AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System announced it celebrated Women Veterans Day at both of its Amarillo and Lubbock campuses to recognize and honor the women Veterans who have served.

The VA said Women Veterans Day is the anniversary of the day the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman on June 12, 1948.

On Wednesday, June 8, the Lubbock VA campus had guest speaker Dr. Carmen Stein, Army Veteran, who spoke to 50 women Veterans at the historical museum within the Lubbock VA Clinic.

On Thursday, June 9, the Amarillo VA campus had guest speaker Marlene Ford, Marine Corps Veteran, who spoke to over 65 women Veterans at the Amarillo VA campus.

Some Women Health Services offered at the VA include:

Primary care

Gynecology

Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support

Ultrasounds and mammograms

Mental health care and counseling

Lifestyle wellness services

“The Amarillo VA Health Care System which includes facilities in Amarillo, Lubbock, Childress, Dalhart and Clovis, New Mexico would like to thank all women Veterans within our healthcare system and beyond, for their service to our Nation and wishes them a happy Women Veterans Day!” said the VA in a news release.