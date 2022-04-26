AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System announced it is hosting an event aimed at bringing awareness of sexual assault and awareness to military sexual trauma (MST).

“Chalk the Walk” will be hosted by the Amarillo VA on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of building 33 for Veterans to write or draw supportive messages for survivors of sexual assault and to bring awareness to MST.

“Survivors differ in what they need to help them heal, and treatment can be an important part of that way forward,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Amarillo VA Health Care System Director. “We encourage everyone to learn about MST and to explore opportunities to support the recovery of military sexual trauma survivors.”

The VA said it offers free counseling and treatment for Veterans and former service members for mental and physical health conditions related to MST. The VA said Veterans do not need to have reported the MST experience at the time or have documentation of it to receive care and may be eligible to receive those services even if they do not qualify for other VA care.