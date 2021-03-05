Amarillo VA begins Janssen COVID-19 Vaccinations

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, also known as the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, has come to the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Announced today, the VA received the vaccine doses following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization.

According to the announcement, in clinical trials, the Janssen vaccine showed an efficacy of 66% against moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination — and demonstrated greater than 85% efficacy in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.

“The Amarillo VA Health Care System is eager to be able to offer a third highly effective vaccine to more Veterans,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Medical Center Director. “This one-dose vaccine will help us reach our ultimate goal of offering COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

As of March 4, The Amarillo VA Health Care System has reported to have provided Moderna COVID-19 vaccine first doses to more than 5,200 Veterans and employees — and both doses to more than 2,800 of these individuals.

Veterans who are enrolled and receiving health care in VA, said the Medical Center, are eligible to get the vaccine when their facility has vaccine supply and reaches their risk category. Veterans are required to enroll with VA in order to receive health care. However, to receive care in VA, enrollees must meet certain eligibility requirements under current law, which may include income limits.

Veterans can get the latest information and sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.