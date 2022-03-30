AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Wednesday that it has resolved a computer software issue in the city’s utility billing department, bringing back the recurring credit card payment option.

According to a news release from the city, the software’s system went through maintenance through a third party, impacting customers using the recurring credit card processing option. Officials said that no late fees are being tacked on for missed payments due to the maintenance issue.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate the patience of our customers while this software issue was addressed and resolved,” Jennifer Gonzalez, the city’s utility billing manager, said in the release. “We want our customers to know that this payment option is now available as one of many convenient payment options.”

According to the release, outstanding balances may appear on the bill as a previous balance owed to customers. For individuals who have questions, they are asked to contact the city’s utility billing department by calling 806-378-3030 or 806-576-1932. Individuals can also email waterbill@amarillo.gov or visit the utility billing department’s mobile pay station at 621 S. Johnson St. or at City Hall, at 601 S. Buchanan.