AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the city of Amarillo’s Utility Billing Department is continuing to notify customers of a resolved computer software issue that impacted customers earlier this year.

According to a news release from the city, the software issue stemmed from a third-party system maintenance that temporarily impacted customers who used recurring credit card payments to process their monthly utility payments. Officials said the recurring payment option has been back online since late March and no late fees have been assessed for missed payments because of the issue.

Because of the issue, outstanding balances may appear on a bill as a previous balance owed. Individuals are asked to call the city’s utility billing department at 806-378-3030, at 806-576-1932 or by emailing waterbill@amarillo.gov. Individuals can also vidit the department’s mobile pay station in person at 621 S. Johnson St. or City Hall at 601 S. Buchanan St.