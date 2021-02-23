Amarillo Unemployment Rate reported as best in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City, Amarillo continues to lead the state of Texas regarding the number of people in the workforce.

The City cited that according to recent data from the Texas Workforce Commission, the Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded the lowest unemployment rate in the state for December 2020. Amarillo’s unemployment rate was 4.9 percent. The College Station-Bryan MSA was No. 2 with a rate of 5.0 percent. The Texas unemployment rate for December 2020 was 7.2 percent.

Amarillo is noted as traditionally being among the top cities in the state of Texas as far as employment numbers.

“The past year has been difficult across the country for many reasons, including the financial impact on local economies,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “Amarillo is fortunate to have a large and diverse economy that has helped us remain strong in our employment numbers. It is exciting to see Amarillo’s economy continue to grow and expand, as this will provide additional opportunities for our residents in the future.”