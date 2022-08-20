AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management (OEM), officials have issued a flood advisory due to the threat of significant flooding this weekend.

Officials stated that the rain is forecasted in the amount of 2 to 4 inches over the next two days.

According to previous reports from MyHighPlains, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Palo Duro Canyon over the weekend.

According to Chief meteorologist John Harris, tropical moisture from the upper-level low that came ashore around Corpus Christi earlier this week is crossing over the area, increasing our chances of rain.

Harris stated that our central and southern counties have the best opportunity for slow soaking showers.

Officials with the Amarillo OEM advised people not to drive into flooded roadways. Turn around don’t drown.