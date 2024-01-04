AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District urged extra caution for drivers ahead of expected snowfall and winter weather on Thursday that could impact evening traffic.

According to officials from the National Weather Service in Amarillo, the Texas Panhandle is expecting accumulating snowfall Thursday evening that could produce one to three inches of snow south of the Canadian River and one to five inches of snow north of the Canadian River.

TxDOT reported that maintenance crews in the district’s 17 counties pretreated roadways Wednesday and will continue to monitor conditions as snowfall continues.

Officials from TxDOT noted that their priorities for snow and ice operations include:

Roadways that affect the movement of interstate commerce;

Roadways of high priority, locally or regionally;

Bridge decks, sharp curves, steep grades, intersections and access points; and

Routes near hospitals, emergency facilities and schools.

Officials from TxDOT also provided tips to drivers during conditions of snow and ice:

Assemble an emergency roadside kit. Travel with items including a first-aid kit, booster cables, abrasive materials (sand or cat litter), flashlights, warm clothes, snacks and water, shovel and ice scraper;

Check your vehicle’s battery, tires and windshield wipers as well as ensure the vehicle has ample fuel to account for potential travel delays;

Get plenty of rest before hitting the road. Never attempt to travel when fatigued or while under the influence of alcohol;

Be familiar with directions ahead of time and let others know your route and expected arrival time;

Check up-to-date road conditions online or by calling 800-452-9292;

Build in extra time to reach your destination to account for travel delays, practice patience, and share the road with others;

In any situation, protect yourself by wearing your seat belts and ensuring everyone in the vehicle is buckled up;

Always use caution when driving on icy or slick roads. Remember, bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze;

Be sure to reduce your speed, increase your distance between other vehicles to at least three times the normal following distance, and drive with caution;

Keep a safe distance from snowplows and other TxDOT vehicles as they work to treat and clear roadways;

Do not use cruise control. Cruise control can quickly turn into “lose control” if you hit black ice or other areas that affect your vehicle’s traction;

If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you feel you have regained traction, then straighten your vehicle; and

Move over a lane to create a safe margin of space when passing a vehicle on the side of the road with flashing lights, including tow trucks, disabled vehicles, law enforcement vehicles, emergency vehicles and TxDOT vehicles.

Officials also recommend drivers check forecasts and visit DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292 to see road conditions and closures as conditions can rapidly change.