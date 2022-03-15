AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently announced that two roads will be closed in the area because of various construction projects.

According to a series of tweets on the Amarillo TxDOT’s Twitter account, officials announced that the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Pullman Road will be closed through 6 p.m. for riprap work behind the curb and gutter.

Officials also announced that the right lane of U.S. 87 southbound will be closed for patching repairs at the bridge located at FM 1719 and Givens Road.

For more information about projects throughout the Amarillo district, visit the Amarillo TxDOT Twitter account.