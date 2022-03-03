AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are looking for information from individuals who live within the region regarding local travel patterns.

According to a news release from the department, the Amarillo district of TxDOT recently opened surveys surrounding local travel patterns. The department will have two types of surveys – one for residences and the other for businesses. The survey for residences is currently available, with the other expected to be published in the coming days.

“Results of the survey will assist TxDOT and their partners when making decisions about transportation projects,” the release said.

The release said that residence surveys will be mailed by Westat and residents will be asked to sign up on their website. Business surveys will be recruited through a letter and a follow-up phone call. ETC Institute will then schedule an on-site survey with their staff.

For more information about the program, individuals are asked to visit TxDOT’s website or call 512-486-5120.