AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Nov. 28, letting drivers in the Amarillo area know of some of the ongoing projects that could impact traffic.

According to a news release from the Amarillo district of TxDOT, officials provided updates on the following projects:

On Tuesday, the Helium Road exit from I-40 westbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while a contractor places an overhead sign. Drivers will need to use the Soncy Road exit.

On Wednesday, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed just past the Arnot Road exit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while a contractor places an overhead sign.

The Bell Street exit ramp from I-40 westbound will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. while crews work on the metal beam guardrail fence.

The right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from Eastern Street to Quarter Horse Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the week for work in the mow strip.

According to the release, drivers are asked to drive with caution and reduce speed through work zones. Officials with the Amarillo TxDOT also stressed that all projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work and other events. For more information, visit its website.