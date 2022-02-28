PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced Monday that officials are beginning work on passing lanes for U.S. 60 in Gray County this week.

According to a news release, officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT said that work to upgrade U.S. 60 in Gray County is expected to begin this week, spanning around 13 miles from Tignor Street in Pampa to the Roberts County line. The roadway is expected to be widened to add passing lanes, as well as drainage extensions, signs and pavement markings.

Officials said that the project, costing around $14.7 million, will start in town, starting on the eastbound side of US 60 at Rodeo Drive by the ballpark. Officials will peel off the existing shoulder, cut the roadway edges and conduct other work necessary to prepare the roadway for widening. Officials said the biggest impact on drivers will be narrowing of the lines

Officials estimate that the project will be completed by the fall of 2023.