Amarillo TxDOT “Know Before You Go” April 11-April 17 road closure report

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — FM 245 will be shut down Monday, April 12 to Thursday, April 15, from SH 136 (Fritch Highway) to FM 683, The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said. Traffic will detour to FM 245.

TxDOT crews will be widening the roadway by adding shoulders. On Tuesday, April 13, I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane from Eastern Street past Whitaker Road, from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., for crews to pour a bridge deck, TxDOT said.

TxDOT added that Whitaker Road will also be closed between the eastbound and westbound frontage roads while crews pour the bridge deck.

TxDOT reminds drivers that all projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work or other unexpected events. For the latest road conditions, click here.