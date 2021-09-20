Amarillo TxDOT district continues Vision Zero coalition effort

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District are reporting that there have been 53 deaths on roadways throughout the 17 counties which comprise the Amarillo district so far this year.

According to the release, this contributes to the 282 reported deaths on roadways in the district from January 2018. Officials state that alcohol-related deaths account for more than a quarter of the deaths during this time period.

Through the Vision Zero coalition, the goal of the TxDOT, as well as its Amarillo District, is to have zero deaths on Texas roadways by 2050 and cut the number of deaths in half by 2035. Officials with the organization, as well as stakeholders including local elected officials and representatives from local first responders, schools, hospitals and the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission, recently met to continue this coalition in the Amarillo area.

“As we continue to focus more of our efforts and resources on the Road to Zero, it is important to understand causes and trends behind traffic fatalities in the Amarillo District,” Amarillo District Engineer Blair Johnson said in the release. “…We’re emphasizing engineering, education, and enforcements in our efforts as they are proven methods in reducing crashes.”

Out of the total deaths on roadways since 2018, the TxDOT released statistics on what those incidents were related to: