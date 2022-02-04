AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle continues to see the impact of severe winter weather throughout the region, officials with the Amarillo division of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are continuing to treat roadways.

According to officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officials from TxDOT will begin tandem plowing I-40 at 1 p.m. Friday. Officials state that TxDOT will start at the I-40/U.S. 287 split and make their way to Soncy.

Officials from TxDOT tweeted at 7:22 a.m. Friday that drivers throughout the Texas Panhandle should “keep in mind some areas are snow-packed and some have icy patches.” Officials encourage drivers, if they have to get on the roadways, to take extra precautions and do not crowd the TxDOT’s plows.

“Our crews continue snow removal and de-icing operations,” the tweet reads. “Headlights on for safety, take it slow and increase your following distance.”