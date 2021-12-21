Amarillo Twin Peaks is now open, celebrates grand opening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Twin Peaks is now serving the Amarillo area and is offering up premium drinks and a friendly environment for all too enjoy.

According to Twin Peaks, the menu includes national and local favorites, like hand-smashed burgers, beer-battered chicken tenders, chickens wings prepared to your liking, and traditional draft beer.

“We’re thrilled to debut Twin Peaks’ one-of-a-kind sports viewing experience to the Amarillo community,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “We’re conveniently located near the iconic Cadillac Ranch, so Twin Peaks is the perfect place for locals and visitors alike to stop in for ice-cold, 29-degree beer and scratch-made food while they catch the big game on our wall-to-wall TVs.”

The new restaurant, located at 2401 S. Soncy Road, will open at 5:00 p.m. during its opening week, excluding Christmas Eve where hours will be limited, and Christmas Day when the restaurant will be closed. Beginning on Dec. 26, normal operating will begin, with the restaurant open Sunday through Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

For more information on hours, events, and lodge updates click here.