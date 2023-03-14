AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Truckload Carriers Association recently named an Amarillo truck driver as its “Professional Driver of the Year” at Truckload Convention 2023 in Orlando.

A news release said that Rose Rojo, a truck driver with John Christner Trucking, was named “Professional Driver of the Year,” by the Truckload Carriers Association. The award comes with the title and $20,000.

“Rose has gone above the call of duty here at JCT — she is a great driver mentor here,” said Laura Watkins, an official with JCT. “She is always safe and courteous to all employees and customers, going the extra mile to make them happy.”

Along with driving a truck, Rojo also has a passion for mentoring and helping abused, neglected children and helping foster parents said the news release.

“I’m super proud of what I’ve overcome,” said Rojo.