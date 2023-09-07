AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo, an Amarillo event that pre-dates iconic regional cornerstones such as Historic Route 66, the Big Texan and Cadillac Ranch, will celebrate its 100th year in 2023. To mark the milestone, organizers published a schedule for the upcoming season full of themed events and celebrity appearances.

The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is expected to run from Sept. 15-23, according to published information, with each day featuring a different specialized theme and headliner performance. Each day of the event, the petting zoo is expected to open at around 10 a.m. and the food court will open at 11 a.m., with the grounds set to close at midnight. Most days will also feature the Sea Lion Splash, the Jerry Harris Hypnotist Show, and the Swifty Swine Pig Races.

The schedule as released by organizers included:

Friday, Sept. 15 – “Centennial Day”

8 a.m. – Youth Market Goat Show and AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Show

12 p.m. – Celebrity Goat Milking

3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Races

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Sea Lion Splash

4 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Midway Open

4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. – Jerry Harris Hypnotist Show

9:30 p.m. – Rhett Uhland

Saturday, Sept. 16 – Parade and “Dancin’ in the Dirt” Concert

8 a.m. – Youth Market Lamb Show and AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Show

9 a.m. – Youth Heifer Show and Bantam Judging

10 a.m. – Tri-State Fair and Rodeo Parade in Downtown Amarillo

12 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Midway Open

6:30 p.m. – Dancin’ in the Dirt Concert with Aaron Watson & Kevin Fowler

Sunday, Sept. 17 – “Fiesta Domingo”

8 a.m. – Youth Market Barrow Show and Ranching Heritage Challenge

9 a.m. – Open Shorthorn & Angus Cattle Show

10 a.m. – Youth Livestock Quiz Bowl Contest

12 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Midway Open

2 p.m. – Ofrendas & Paper Flower Demonstration

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Glenwood Dancers

8 p.m. – Mariachi del Sol America

Monday, Sept. 18 – “Senior Day”

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Senior Day

9 a.m. – Open Miniature Hereford/Open Hereford Show

9:30 a.m. – Youth Archery Contest

9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. – Thank a Farmer Show

10 a.m. – Youth Food Challenge Contest

4 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Midway Open

6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’ Mania

8 p.m. – Buster Bledsoe

Tuesday, Sept. 19 – “Ride ’em Cowboy!” Night

9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. – Thank a Farmer Show

10:30 a.m. – Youth Vet Science Contest

4 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Midway Open

6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’ Mania

8 p.m. – The Solano Project

Wednesday, Sept. 20 – “Small Business Wednesday”

8 a.m. – Open Boer Goat Show

9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. – Thank a Farmer Show

2 p.m. – WPRA Breakaway and Barrel Racing Slack

4 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Midway Open

5:30 p.m. – Whataburger Jalapeño Eating Contest

8 p.m. – Chad Miller & the Good Fortune

Thursday, Sept. 21 – “College Night” and PRCA Rodeo Night I

8 a.m. – PRCA Slack-Team Roping, Steer Wrestling, Tie Down

4 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Midway Open

7 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo

9:30 p.m. – Tanner Lane

Friday, Sept. 22 – PRCA Rodeo Night II

9 a.m. – Youth/Junior Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest

9:30 a.m. – Open & Youth Dairy Goat Jr. Doe Shows

3 p.m. – Youth Rabbit Show A&B

4 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Midway Open

5 p.m. – TSF Mounted Fast Draw Demonstration

7 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo

9:30 p.m. – Travis Roberts & The Willing Few

Saturday, Sept. 23 – PRCA Rodeo Night III

8 a.m. – Youth Market Steer Show and Youth Rabbit Show C&D

8:30 a.m. – Youth Dairy Goat Sr. Doe Show

9:30 a.m. – Open Dairy Goat Sr. Doe Show

10 a.m. – Ag Mechanics Contest

12 p.m. – TSF Mounted Fast Draw Competition

12 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Midway Open

7 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo

9:30 p.m. – TBA

The full published schedule can be viewed here.

More information about the exposition, the fair and rodeo, competitive events, and ticket availability can be found on the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website.