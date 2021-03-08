Amarillo transit system to keep federal mask mandate

AMARILLO – Governor Greg Abbott addressed small business and community leaders on
Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Lubbock. During the news conference the governor announced
effective Wednesday, March 10, he was ending the statewide mask mandate.
Today, Amarillo City Transit (ACT) reiterated that masks will still be required when using City
Transit services.
“Because Amarillo City Transit is a direct recipient of Federal funding, we must continue to
enforce Federal mask requirements until May 11, 2021, or until the Federal executive order is
rescinded or modified,” said Chris Quigley, Amarillo City Transit Assistant Director. “All
passengers and visitors must continue to wear a mask over the nose and mouth when using
ACT services. We ask that you continue to do your part to help us comply with Federal Law
and wear your mask while using our buses and while at the Downtown Transfer Station.”
