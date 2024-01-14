AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Town Club on Hillside invites the community to the annual Polar Plunge with the goal of helping Special Olympic Texas (SOTX) athletes in the Panhandle.

Officials said the event will begin with registration at 8:00 a.m. followed by the Polar Plunge at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

ATC detailed that the cost to take a plunge for adults is $60 and for the youth, 18 years old or younger is $30. Guests will receive a long-sleeve Polar Plunge t-shirt with registration according to ATC. Officials said all proceeds from this event will go towards Special Olympic Texas athletes’ competition, programming and training.

The release said the top fundraising individual, the top fundraising team, along with the individual or team with the best costume, will be recognized with an award.

The Amarillo Town Cub stated that lifeguards and medical personnel will be in attendance and, “Necessary precautions will be in place to ensure that all participants can enjoy a safe and fun experience.”

Officials added that the event will be operated by Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) and through events such as Polar Plunge, LETR raised over a million dollars to support over 58,300 SOTX athletes.

For more information, to donate, volunteer, or register, visit the Amarillo Polar Plunge website.