AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s tourism industry has seen fluctuating trends so far in 2023, as it evens out from a banner year just two years ago.

The Amarillo Convention and Vistors Bureau (ACVB) saw record hotel occupancy tax revenue from tourism in 2021 coming out of COVID-19. Director of Marketing, Hope Stokes, said that occupancy dipped, however, in 2022.

“We’ve had some slight ebbs and flows moving into 2023. We’ve just been kind of struggling to kind of get our finger on different trends for tourism,” said Stokes. “The biggest problem is when you have a huge banner year and everybody comes in, then you’ve got to kind of figure out what your new normal is.”

According to Stokes, Amarillo is still bringing in plenty of revenue, but the ACVB is working with its partners to make the area into a destination where people spend three or more days, not just a pass-through market.

“We’re very excited to be bringing more events like the Texas Route 66 Festival, Hoodoo Mural Festival will be happening at the end of September,” she continued. “We have more of these annual events coming online and we have the wonderful attractions that we’ve had for years still up and doing well.”

President and General Manager of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Tony Ensor, said not only do they have local guests coming in nightly, but also from across the U.S.

“last year in the ”22 seasons, we know that through our technology and our ticketing system, we sold online tickets to 49 of the 50 states in the nation,” Ensor said. “I think we’re doing very well, in the 23 season. Our attendance numbers are up and we credit that a lot to our marketing efforts, our social media efforts where people hear about the Sod Poodles.”

Bobby Lee, co-owner of the Big Texan Steak Ranch, said so far in 2023, customer counts are up between 7-10%. In June and so far in July, Lee said they are serving between 2,900 and 3,500 meals per day. He also said their RV park has been at 100% occupancy since Memorial Day weekend.

According to Stokes, the CVB’s goal is a three to four percent growth in tourism each year.

“June, we were strong on that growth. We haven’t gotten reports for July yet. So we’re evening out and then absolutely, the goal is to continue to see that grow,” she said. “That is what we expect and what we certainly believe we’ll continue to see.”

Stokes said Amarillo has seen a boom in the past five years, with more chains and corporations moving in, which locals and visitors are starting to notice.

“We hope that our locals get out and explore our city like visitors do as well. So we don’t have the problem of when people come through town and they’re asked, ‘What is there to do here?’ that a local doesn’t say, ‘There’s nothing to do,'” she added. “Get out and explore your own city, come to these annual events, and really get out of your box and your neighborhood and really see all the fun things that there are to do in Amarillo.”