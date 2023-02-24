AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Toot’n Totum #99, located at 8507 E I-40 in Amarillo, was named the 32nd best Truck Stop in the country, and one of the top four in Texas for 2022, according to a recent ranking by Trucker Path.

Officials with Toot’n Totum detailed that more than 8.5 million in-app ratings, reviews, and driver feedback were gathered to determine the top stores. The Amarillo location, officials noted, received high praise for its convenient location, clean and well-maintained facilities, friendly staff and wide range of amenities for on-the-road truckers.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top 100 Truck Stops,” said Store Manager George Bunney. “Our team works tirelessly to provide a welcoming and safe environment for truckers, and this recognition is a testament to our hard work and dedication.”

In addition, the #99 location offers Wendy’s and Mitch’s Texas Style BBQ along with a committed staff that provides assistance, officials said.

“We understand the challenges and the hard work that goes into being a trucker, and we’re proud to offer a facility that makes life on the road a little bit easier,” added Andrew Mitchell, CEO. “We look forward to continuing to serve the trucking community and maintaining our position as one of the top 100 Truck Stops in the country.”

Learn more about the area Toot’n Totum locations on their website.

