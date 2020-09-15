Amarillo to Receive $1.4M in third round of Coronavirus Recovery Grants

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo was awarded another federal grant totaling $1,376,090 to help recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

“I’ll continue to do everything I can to make economic recovery in Amarillo a high priority as we weather this deadly pandemic,” said Sen. Cornyn.

The State of Texas was also awarded $38,299,172 for state officials to use for the same purpose.

