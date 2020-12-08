Amarillo to participate in TDEM Pilot Program for COVID-19 Rapid Testing for small businesses

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, healthcare workers perform tests in a tent at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Antwerp, Belgium. With nothing on their agendas for months to come, organizers of music festivals in Belgium want to use their know-how to help the coronavirus vaccination campaign. The Belgian government has set up the goal to vaccine about 70 percent of the country’s population, the equivalent of eight million people, when efficient COVID-19 shots become available. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management launched a COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program for front line workers at Texas small businesses.

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce is one of the five Chambers of Commerce across the state participating in this launch, along with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

Jason Harrison, President and CEO of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, explained that the state will be sending them and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation both one case of tests.

Inside each case are 16 kits and each kit has 40 rapid antigen tests.

Additionally, the state will be providing businesses N95 masks to give to anyone that tests positive, as they are sent back out of the building.

This pilot program, though, potentially benefitting businesses, their employees, and customers.

Kevin Carter, President and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, explained how this could be comforting for customers. He said, “If they know that the business is testing their employees on a regular basis, I think it gives them confidence to go in there and shop with some confidence that the employees that they’re around are – do not have COVID.”

Harrison also mentioned that businesses need to have a plan in place, for if and when someone within their work environment tests positive.

With this pilot program launching just today, Harrison shared there are still many unknown factors, including when exactly those kits will come in and how many businesses will want to be part of this program.

Other participating Chambers of Commerce within the state include: Edinburg, El Paso, Laredo, and Lubbock.

For any business interested in participating or looking for further information, please call the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce: (806) 373-7800.