Amarillo to make improvements for cyclists and pedestrians

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced on Friday, July 31, they are creating a number of public safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians.

The City of Amarillo said the safety improvements are being made to frequently-used walking and cycling areas to enhance the overall experience for the Amarillo community.

One of the biggest improvements is the installation of a High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) on Thursday, August 6 at Plains Blvd. and Georgia St., near Rails to Trails.

At HAWK crossings, motorists will receive red light cues to show the potential presence of a pedestrian. The crossing will consist of two red lenses over a single yellow lens, high-visibility crosswalk markings, and a stop bar about 50 feet from the crosswalk.

When activated, the HAWK will use a red indication to inform drivers to stop, creating time for pedestrians to cross the road.

Additional bike lanes are also being striped, according to the City of Amarillo’s Master Plan. The new lanes will give cyclists more opportunities to commute between locations.

New or re-striped bike lanes have been already been installed at the following locations:

·Coulter Street from Tascosa Road to Loop 335.

·Julian Boulevard from Interstate 40 to Bonham Street.

Bike lanes and shared bike lines are scheduled to be installed at the following locations:

·Eighth St. from Buchanan Str. to Crockett St. (connection to Rails to Trails) – October 2020.

·Seventh St. from Buchanan St. to Crockett St. (connection to Rails to Trails) – October 2020.

·15th St. from Bonham St. to Johnson Street – October 2020.

·Johnson St. from 15th St. to Amarillo Civic Center/Hodgetown area – October 2020.

More from MyHighPlains.com: