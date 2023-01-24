AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that Amarillo is expected to be one of the stops in the statewide 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the summit will be hosted in 15 different cities throughout the state of Texas starting in May and lasting through December. Amarillo’s stop is currently scheduled for June 1.

The summit centers around helping small business owners in Texas, along with aspiring entrepreneurs, by connecting them with resources and information on starting, strengthening and growing a business. According to the release, sessions in the summit bring together local, state and federal resource partners aimed at providing key insights on “critical business topics.” The sessions also give business owners the opportunity to network with experts and other owners in the area.

“Small businesses are the very heart of our mighty Texas economy,” Abbott said in the release. “More than 95 percent of Texas businesses are small, and they employ nearly half of all working Texans. From our big city centers to our smaller rural communities, the State of Texas is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs have the freedom to aspire, grow, and prosper. I look forward to continuing to work with small businesses in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed for an even brighter Texas of tomorrow.”

The summit will also be hosted in the following locations:

North Texas:

Abilene – May 18

Arlington – July 13

Stephenville – July 27

Central Texas:

Temple – May 4

Fredericksburg – September 21

San Antonio – November TBD

East Texas:

The Woodlands – June 15

Marshall – August 24

Beaumont – October 5

West Texas:

Horizon City – September 7

San Angelo – October 19

South Texas:

Kingsville – June 29

McAllen – August 10

Zapata – December 7

For more information on the summit’s sessions, visit the governor’s website.