AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Trinity Fellowship Church announced the annual Panhandle Refugee Celebration event to recognize the many refugees in the Amarillo community from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on June 26 located at 1706 Evergreen Street.

Trinity Fellowship detailed in a news release that the event is meant to “honor, celebrate, and learn from Amarillo’s refugee community” in the Texas Panhandle along with provide an opportunity for families to learn more.

The celebration will be hosted by the following local partners:

Trinity Fellowship Church

Bethesda Outreach Center (Outreach arm of Trinity Fellowship)

First Baptist Church

Paramount Baptist Church

Tyson Foods

Amarillo Symphony

Refugee Language Project

Hillside Christian Church

City of Amarillo

Amarillo Police & Fire

Refugee Services of Texas

Catholic Charities

Trinity Fellowship added that the community can enjoy family-friendly activities and festival-style tents at the event.