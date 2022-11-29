AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that a groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s new Multimodal Transportation Center is set for 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The ceremony will take place at the new center located at the corner of Sixth Street and Bowie Street with officials inviting the public to the event.

“This is really an exciting project for the city and public transportation,” said COA Transit Director Chris Quigley. “The city will have a state-of-the-art multimodal bus terminal that will provide connectivity for entities such as Greyhound and Panhandle Transit. This new terminal will be very beneficial and convenient for our customers who use public transportation.”

According to officials, the center is an $8.6 million project with 96% of funding coming from federal grants. The project is expected to be completed by December 2023.

For more information on city’s project call the City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at 806-378-5219.