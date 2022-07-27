AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s Texas Roadhouse and local police officers are teaming up for the 14th annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser, intended to benefit the Special Olympics Texas.

The event, set from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and located at Texas Roadhouse, will have police officers serving guests and collecting donations, with 100% of the donations raised going directly to the Special Olympics organization, according to a news release from Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the state have raised more than $1,489,333 for Special Olympics and “continue to give back to its communities,” the restaurant added.

For more information visit the Texas Roadhouse website.