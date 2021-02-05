Amarillo teens are among nation’s first female Eagle Scouts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the Boy Scouts of America announced Amarillo teens, Ainsley Mason and Hope Ennis, are set to become two of the nation’s first female Eagle Scouts.

Ainsley and Hope are among hundreds of young women who will make up the Inaugural Class of female Eagle Scouts.

“Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perseverance, and we are honored to recognize Ainsley and Hope for this significant accomplishment,” said Brian Tobler, Golden Spread Council CEO. “Along the journey to Eagle Scout, young people gain new skills, learn to overcome obstacles and demonstrate leadership among their peers and in their communities. These benefits are invaluable for everyone, and we are thrilled that they are now available to even more youth.”

The Boy Scouts of America said young women have been part of Scouting for decades in co-ed programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), including Sea Scouts, Venturing, Exploring and STEM Scouts. The BSA expanded that legacy further in recent years by welcoming girls into Cub Scouts and then into Scouts BSA in February 2019. Scouts BSA is the program for youth ages 11 to 17 previously known as Boy Scouts. Since then, tens of thousands of young women throughout the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles and across the country have joined the organization’s most iconic program with many, including Ainsley and Hope, working their way toward the rank of Eagle Scout.

“After graduation this May I’m still unsure as to what career path I’ll take but I am considering going into ecology and psychology; primarily as a researcher. My need to be accurate with details has been a large deterrent in quickly earning some of my Eagle required merit badges. However, as someone recently pointed out to me, it is also a good trait for someone in a research setting which made me consider research as a career path. My idol from when I was younger was Jane Goodall, due to her work with chimpanzees. “Jane’s research is part of what led me to consider ecology in my career” stated Ainsley.

Hope states “Getting Eagle is definitely not an easy process, but the things you learn and the people you meet make every second worth it. The most challenging part for me was staying focused on my end goal of not only Eagle but to make the inaugural class. When it was all done it felt amazing! I had reached a goal that at one time was impossible for any girl to reach. Scouting is truly an amazing program and I am so glad that I finally had the opportunity to be a part of it!”

Eagle Scout is the program’s highest rank, which only about 6% of Scouts achieve on average. To earn it, an individual has to take on leadership roles within their troop and their community; earn a minimum of 21 merit badges that cover a broad range of topics including first aid and safety, civics, business and the environment; and they must research, organize and complete a large community service project.

Ainsley’s Eagle Project consisted of rebuilding a raised garden bed for the Troop 4086 Chartered Organization Saint Paul United Methodist Church.

Hope’s Eagle Project went into the Amarillo community to collect laundry soap and toilet paper for Martha’s Home which provides homeless women and their children shelter.

Lynn McKinney from Saint Paul United Methodist commented that Ainsley’s Eagle project helped give a renewed curb appeal to the church as their building is older and the church is always looking for ways to update. The flower bed was completed with Ainsley’s own personal touches and is closest to the Preschool. Several parents have complimented the “new” flower bed and how nice it looks.



Connie Garcia from Martha’s Home, who worked with Hope, stated that they were overjoyed to receive enough laundry soap and toilet paper from Hope’s efforts to last them the rest of the year! Connie said that this is always a very large expense for Martha’s Home so it is a total blessing that they didn’t have to incur the expense this year.



In addition to gaining skills that last a lifetime, individuals who earn the esteemed Eagle Scout rank can reference it for academic, vocational, and military recognition, including scholarships and advanced enlistment grade.



The Golden Spread Council is a local council of the Boy Scouts of America, serving over 2,700 scouts and scouters in the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma. Its service areas include 23 counties of Texas and 3 counties in Oklahoma. The Golden Spread Council also owns and operates two camp properties, Camp Don Harrington in Canyon, TX and Camp M.K. Brown, by Mobeetie, TX.