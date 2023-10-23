AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Sunday evening crash, in which an Amarillo teenager was killed in an ATV crash near the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Sanford Street.

According to Texas DPS officials, 18-year-old Michael Couto of Amarillo was driving a Polaris Sportsman ATV on Sunday at around 6:40 p.m., headed eastbound on Cherry Avenue about three miles northwest of Amarillo.

As Couto approached the intersection with Sanford Street, DPS officials said he lost control of the ATV “for an unknown reason,” and entered a side skid. The ATV, said officials, rolled over and on top of Couto.

DPS officials said that Couto was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and noted he had not been wearing a helmet at the time.

The crash, according to DPS, is still under investigation.