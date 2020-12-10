Amarillo teen missing and at-risk

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has asked for help locating a missing autistic teenager with multiple health issues.

Kendall Wyatt is 19 years old, 6’02 with a heavy build, blond hair, and hazel eyes.

APD said that his mother last saw him at 8 a.m. before she went to bed. He was not wearing a shirt, but had on blue pants with a white stripe.

Kendall does not have a drivers license or a car. He was last seen in the area of the 1600 block of Lawson.

Any information about Kendall’s location should be called in to the APD at 806-378-3038.