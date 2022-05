RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 18-year-old Elyjah Cole Martinez was indicted in Randall County on multiple child sexual abuse charges that occurred in November 2021, according to released court documents.

The court documents listed the four charges:

Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact

Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault

Indecency w/a Child Exposes

