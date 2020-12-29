Amarillo Symphony to shift live season through 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Due to the continued restriction on public attendance in its facilities, and out of an intent to respect the safety of the community, the Amarillo Symphony announced it will proactively shift the January, February, March 2021 concerts to September, October, and November 2021.

The live concert season, said the Symphony, will now run April, May, Jun, September, October, and November 2021.

The symphony said that current subscribers will retain their tickets and seats in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts through November 2021 at no additional cost.

“The Symphony is pleased to announce that the talented orchestra will continue to be led by

Maestro Jacomo Bairos until November 2021, when his incredible tenure with the Symphony

comes to an end.” said the statement by the Symphony.

Executive Director Andrew Hay said, “I think there is a silver lining to waiting a bit longer for

live concerts and enjoying digital musical experiences in the meantime. The Panhandle

community will hear more music in the coming months from this distinguished orchestra and

conductor than at any point in the past 96 years of the Symphony’s existence.”

As the Symphony waits to reconvene in the hall, it said the orchestra and Meastro Bairos will continue to provide digital content in January, February, and March. The digital series will take a deeper look into the Symphony, starting with a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. As in the past, the digital experiences will be released via email and social media.

The Symphony asked that the website be looked to in the coming weeks for updates and information.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, staff members, Maestro Bairos, and the orchestra

musicians of the Amarillo Symphony, we want to thank the people of the region for their

continued patience, support, and patronage during this time.” said the announcement. “Here’s to a Happy New Year filled with music!”