Amarillo Symphony To Perform Outdoor Concert at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Amarillo Symphony and Amarillo Sod Poodles are excited to bring great music to the community in a fun and safe way with “Hollywood at HODGETOWN” on Saturday, September 19. The open-air, socially-distanced concert at HODGETOWN, home of the Sod Poodles, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

The Amarillo Symphony, conducted by Jacomo Bairos, will perform a variety of patriotic and cinematic works, including “Stars and Stripes Forever” and themes from Harry Potter, The Magnificent Seven, and Star Wars, among others. The concert will end with a fireworks finale set to Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

“Performing on the field at HODGETOWN will bring a new experience to audience and musicians alike,” said Andrew Hay, Executive Director of The Amarillo Symphony. “I’m excited to see Maestro Bairos and the orchestra play in the ballpark, and we are honored to be able to offer this experience to the community at this time.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Amarillo Symphony on this one-of-a-kind event,” said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. “We look forward to bringing this unique Hollywood concert to life in our ballpark setting for the entire community to enjoy and create memories this summer together in a safe and healthy outdoor environment.”

Advanced ticket pricing ranges from $10 to $18 depending on seat location. Guests can purchase tickets starting Thursday, September 3. Online tickets will be available at www.SodPoodles.com starting at 9 a.m. Guests can purchase by phone at 806-803-9547 or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office starting at 10 a.m. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day of the event purchasing will be available, but a $2 increase will be in effect and ticket availability is not guaranteed.

Hospitality options for groups are available as well including Dugout Suites, Concourse Suites, Luxury Suites, and the Pepsi Party Deck. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, please call 806-803-7762 or email groups@sodpoodles.com.

A pre-concert band, “The RagTown Chiefs,” will delight and entertain the crowd just after gates open to shortly before the symphony performance begins so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

This symphony performance is generously sponsored by Street Toyota, Amarillo National Bank, Underwood Law Firm PC, and media partner NewsChannel10. The pre-concert band and finale fireworks are brought to you by FirstBank Southwest.