Amarillo Symphony to perform outdoor concert at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hodgetown is continuing to find creative ways to make use of its multi-event ballpark, announcing a special one-of-a-kind event to be held in September.

Sod Poodles general manager Tony Ensor held a press conference this morning to announce the Amarillo Symphony will entertain a socially distanced audience in attendance with “Hollywood at Hodgetown” on Saturday, Sept. 19.

“We’re expecting a very diverse crowd,” Ensor said. “You’ll have the baseball crowd, the symphony crowd, you’ll have hot dogs, cold beer, wine, so it’s an exciting event for us to bring the community together.”

It’s going to be a night full of great music in the open-air venue that will wrap up with a special firework show.

“It’s going to be unreal,” Amarillo Symphony Executive Director Andrew Hay said. “We’re typically at the Globe-News Center, which is a great venue and we love it, but this is something different. I know our conductor, Jacomo Bairos, and our musicians are very excited to be in front of a live audience and to be to be in a different facility. It’s going to be great.”

Hay also gave an insight into what the audience can expect.

“It will be an American West kind of movie theme,” Hay said. “‘The Magnificent 7’, ‘Rawhide,’ ‘The Lone Ranger.’ We’ll also do ‘E.T.,’ ‘Harry Potter,’ and ‘Star Wars.’”

For ticket pricing and options, go to www.SodPoodles.com.

