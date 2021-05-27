Amarillo Symphony to perform Mahler & WTAMU student composer’s work

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony announce they will Mahler and a WTAMU student composer’s work at the next live concert of the 2021 season on June 4-5.

“Nuage” is a work by Christopher Garcia, alumnus student composer of WTAMU’s School of Music. Garcia is a 2020 winner of the Amarillo Symphony’s WT Student Composers’ Initiative, a program started by Maestro Jacomo Bairos to provide an opportunity for college students to have their compositions showcased in performance by a professional orchestra said the Amarillo Symphony.

“Nuage is a piece I had meant to write for a long time but I wasn’t where I needed to be compositionally till just recently. The work was originally written for flute and piano and depicts a real experience I witnessed while driving home one weekend. I watched as a tiny whiff of cloud grew and expanded to completely fill the previously empty sky. The idea of the birth and life of a cloud is what the music and the orchestra are conveying to the audience,” said Garcia.

The June concert will also see the performance of Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 4”.