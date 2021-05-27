Amarillo Symphony to perform Mahler & WTAMU student composer’s work

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony announce they will Mahler and a WTAMU student composer’s work at the next live concert of the 2021 season on June 4-5.
“Nuage” is a work by Christopher Garcia, alumnus student composer of WTAMU’s School of Music. Garcia is a 2020 winner of the Amarillo Symphony’s WT Student Composers’ Initiative, a program started by Maestro Jacomo Bairos to provide an opportunity for college students to have their compositions showcased in performance by a professional orchestra said the Amarillo Symphony.
“Nuage is a piece I had meant to write for a long time but I wasn’t where I needed to be compositionally till just recently. The work was originally written for flute and piano and depicts a real experience I witnessed while driving home one weekend. I watched as a tiny whiff of cloud grew and expanded to completely fill the previously empty sky. The idea of the birth and life of a cloud is what the music and the orchestra are conveying to the audience,” said Garcia.
The June concert will also see the performance of Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 4”.
More from MyHighPlains.com: