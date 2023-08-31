AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Symphony announced that the 2023-2024 Chamber Music Amarillo is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Sharpened Iron Studios.

According to an Amarillo Symphony press release, tickets for the concert are priced at $40 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased on the Amarillo Symphony website. Officials said the tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the concert.

The event will start with a pre-concert lecture hosted by High Plains Public Radio at 6:45 p.m.

“CMA is excited to begin our 26th season featuring the US Premiere of Anna Clyne’s A Thousand Mornings,” said CMA Artistic Director David Palmer. “This wonderful opportunity came to us through our Music Director and Conductor, George Jackson, who knows Anna, one of the foremost composers of the world. As the Amarillo Symphony celebrates 100 years, we are thrilled to be a part of this milestone, sharing the great art of chamber music and chamber orchestra with our community.”

Chamber Music Amarillo 2023-2024 Season Events will include:

Passionate Music Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Sharpened Iron Studios. Espen Lilleslåtten, Vesselin Todorov, Sally Guenther, and Elena Lacheva perform works by Strauss and Faure, and the US premiere of Anna Clyne’s A Thousand Mornings.

Winds of Change Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at AmTech Career Academy. The Amarillo Symphony’s Executive Director, Larry Lang, leads the Amarillo Virtuosi Wind Ensemble as they perform works by Strauss, Dvořák, Stravinsky, and Robert Kurka.

Celebrating Our Veterans Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Amarillo Brass Ensemble performs patriotic music to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

Miracle Music Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. The Amarillo Symphony’s Music Director, George Jackson, conducts the Amarillo Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra with guest artists Rossitza Jekova Goza, Helen Blackburn, and Melissa Cardenas. The ensemble will perform works from J.S. Bach, Mahler, Haydn, and GRAMMY Award-winning composer Christopher Theofanidis.

Triosarachops Devours! Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Sharpened Iron Studios. WTAMU School of Music Faculty members Guglielmo Manfredi, Sarah Beckham-Turner, and Sarah Rushing perform works by Schubert, Bernstein, a commission from Adam Levowitz, and more.

The Mozart – Tchaikovsky Connection Saturday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. at AmTech Career Academy. WTAMU’s Mark Bartley leads the Amarillo Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra as they perform works by Mozart and Tchaikovsky. Featuring guest artists Guglielmo Manfredi and Evgeny Zvonnikov.

Diego Caetano & Capre Diem String Quartet Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. at AmTech Career Academy. Pianist Diego Caetano, joined by the renowned Carpe Diem String Quartet, performs works by Korine Fujiwara (violist in the quartet) and the stunning Schumann Piano Quintet