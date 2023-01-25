AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Symphony invites the community to celebrate the 68th annual “Kyoto in Bloom” symphony ball on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Embassy Suites Hotel.

Tickets for the ball are $250.

According to an Amarillo Symphony press release, this year’s event will include cocktails, a seated dinner, and music from Dallas’ premier party band, Jordan Kahn Music Company; Georgia Bridgewater Orchestra.

Officials said the event will also present this year’s Bellas and Beaux, who will serve as ushers throughout the Symphony’s concert season.

Amarillo Syphomy stated that proceeds from the ball will support the Guilds mission which aims to promote and support the programs of the Amarillo Symphony.

Officials detailed that this is an immersive event that resembles the Japanese tradition of Hanami which is the view of illuminated sakura.

To reserve a seat or for more information on the event, call the Symphony’s office at 806-376 8782.