Amarillo Symphony returns to live concerts at Globe-News Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Symphony has announced that it will return to live performances for audiences at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. Starting

April 23 & 24, and through the remainder of the 2021 season, Maestro Jacomo Bairos and the

orchestra musicians will perform 6 live concerts: April, May, June, September, October, and

November.

Said the announcement, “With patrons’ safety in mind, the Symphony anticipates limited capacity in the hall for the April, May, and June concerts, and will seat patrons following social distancing guidelines. The Symphony encourages patrons to wear face coverings at the Globe-News Center.”

Performances, according to the Symphony, will be at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on each concert night, Friday and Saturday, to provide appropriate space between each party. The Symphony has asked patrons to arrive 30 minutes before the concert. Each performance will be one hour long with no intermission.

Sales of single tickets, said the Symphony, will be limited. To check availability, please call 806-376-8782 or email the Patron Communications Manager, Sammy Carter: sammy@amarillosymphony.org.

2020-2021 season subscribers’ tickets are noted as valid for all 6 concerts of this season, and tickets will be mailed for the April, May, and June concerts soon. If you are a season subscriber and cannot attend one of our concerts, please let the Symphony know so your tickets can be released as a tax-deductible donation.

Further announced, this season marks the conclusion to Maestro Jacomo Bairos’ tenure. These concerts, said the Symphony, “will pay tribute to Bairos’ musical vision and leadership, which helped mold the Amarillo Symphony into a 21st-century orchestra.”

Bairos said, “My tenure at the Amarillo Symphony has been some of the of the most profound,

meaningful, and life-changing chapters of my life. I am proud of Amarillo’s ability to embrace

the Symphony’s mission and unique vision.”

Executive Director Andrew Hay said, “Maestro Bairos has been instrumental in curating the

digital experiences that saw us through the past 12 months of the pandemic, and his energy,

vision, and enthusiasm ensured that the Symphony never tired or stagnated during this time. It

is only fitting that he end his tenure with the Symphony on the podium alongside his colleagues

and in front of the community that has embraced him these past 8 years. The 2021 season will

be an extraordinary experience!”

Upcoming 2021 season highlights from the Symphony include:

Bairos and guest artist Joachim Horsley welcome the return of the live audience to the Globe-News Center with Beethoven in Havana and Gershwin’s An American in Paris (April 23 & 24, 2021)

Bairos and orchestra join the talented pianist Diego Caetano for Shostakovich’s high-spirited First Piano Concerto, as well as Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony and George Walker’s poignant Lyric for Strings (May 7 & 8, 2021)

Additionally, Bairos and guest soloist Brandie Sutton perform Gustav Mahler’s ethereal Symphony No. 4, which describes a vision of heavenly life (June 4 & 5, 2021)

The 2021 season will also see Bairos, orchestra, and guest pianist Awadagin Pratt perform Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement and Shostakovich’s epic Tenth Symphony (September 17 & 18, 2021)

Bairos and the orchestra perform Brahms’s Fourth Symphony and talented violinist Benjamin Beilman also joins the orchestra for Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 (October 15 & 16, 2021)

Bairos and orchestra perform a world premiere by Chris Rogerson, with the renowned soloist J’Nai Bridges. The evening also sees the performance of Mozart’s sublime and magisterial Requiem. There’s no better way to bid a fond farewell to the extraordinary and dynamic tenure of Jacomo Bairos (November 19 & 20, 2021)

For more on the Amarillo Symphony concerts, educational programs, and innovative community engagement, visit www.amarillosymphony.org