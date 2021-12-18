Amarillo Symphony presents Happy Holiday Pops

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony said it is set to present its Happy Holiday Pops on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The symphony said they will hold two sessions of the event, one at 2 p.m. and another one at 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. Those attending will enjoy holiday music including carols, classics, sing-a-long, and Santa.

All ages must have a ticket to attend. Adult purchases of one or more tickets will give children 18 and under a 50% discount.

You can buy tickets here.