AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony announced that veterans will receive free tickets and up to four 50% off tickets for family members for its “Heroes Night” at the annual Happy Holiday Pops concert on Friday evening.

The performance, officials detailed, will begin at 7:30 pm. on Friday at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts and will provide veterans and their families with festive holiday music that will include several carols, timeless classics, and an interactive sing-a-long.

Officials added that veterans can redeem their Heroes Night tickets for additional performances set to take place at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Veterans who are interested in attending the holiday concert can contact the Amarillo Symphony office at 806-376-8782 or email Patron Communication Manager Naomi Bencomo at naomi@amarillosymphony.org.

Tickets for all performances are also available for the general public to purchase on the Amarillo Symphony website.